McConnell blasts impeachment, will vote to acquit Trump
Tuesday, 4 February 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday slammed House Democrats’ drive to impeach President Donald Trump as “the most rushed, least fair, and least thorough” in history and said he will vote to acquit Trump. McConnell said the two impeachment charges against Trump — that he abused his power and obstructed Congress’ […]
The long days of lawyers arguing for and against the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump are over. Now it is up to U.S. senators from both major parties to present their rationale for acquitting..