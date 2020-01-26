Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > McConnell blasts impeachment, will vote to acquit Trump

McConnell blasts impeachment, will vote to acquit Trump

Seattle Times Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday slammed House Democrats’ drive to impeach President Donald Trump as “the most rushed, least fair, and least thorough” in history and said he will vote to acquit Trump. McConnell said the two impeachment charges against Trump — that he abused his power and obstructed Congress’ […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. Senate appears poised to acquit Trump after trial [Video]U.S. Senate appears poised to acquit Trump after trial

The long days of lawyers arguing for and against the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump are over. Now it is up to U.S. senators from both major parties to present their rationale for acquitting..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:04Published

Democrats make last-ditch plea to convict Trump in Senate trial [Video]Democrats make last-ditch plea to convict Trump in Senate trial

Even with acquittal seemingly assured, the Democrats prosecuting U.S. President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial unleashed a blistering attack on him on Monday with a forceful appeal for..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

McConnell blasts impeachment, will vote to acquit

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday slammed House Democrats' drive to impeach President Donald Trump as "the most rushed, least fair, and least...
USATODAY.com

Schiff ‘has not paid the price’ for impeachment, Trump says in what appears to be veiled threat

President Donald Trump escalated his attacks on Rep. Adam Schiff on Sunday, issuing what appears to be a veiled threat against the California Democrat one day...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

ksprnews

ksprnews McConnell blasts impeachment, will vote to acquit Trump: https://t.co/xJgZDhMnIE 11 seconds ago

BobbieAnnBudd1

Bobbie Ann Budd RT @jilevin: McConnell blasts impeachment, will vote to acquit https://t.co/ayLGBojkWx 2 minutes ago

WJACTV

6 News Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed House Democrats' drive to impeach President Trump as “the most rushe… https://t.co/LjEiP4nTWx 2 minutes ago

10TV

10TV.com Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is slamming the House Democrats' drive to impeach President Donald Trump as… https://t.co/vcHg8Vl8rx 9 minutes ago

Mojocitarita

DoneWithIndividual1 RT @gs314: McConnell blasts impeachment, will vote to acquit Trump GOP cowards won’t censure or expel him. They are all complicit. All a… 10 minutes ago

StarAdvertiser

Star-Advertiser [+LIVESTREAM]: @senatemajldr Mitch McConnell blasts impeachment, will vote to acquit @realDonaldTrump… https://t.co/USkl6sKtoy 12 minutes ago

TribLIVE

TribLIVE.com Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed House Democrats’ drive to impeach President Donald Trump as “the mos… https://t.co/1OBW2w9mYh 12 minutes ago

gs314

Gary Swergold McConnell blasts impeachment, will vote to acquit Trump GOP cowards won’t censure or expel him. They are all comp… https://t.co/B4jf6oINp4 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.