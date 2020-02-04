Global  

'Disappointed' president Mills leaves New York Knicks

Tuesday, 4 February 2020
'Disappointed' president Mills leaves New York KnicksSteve Mills has left his role as New York Knicks president, admitting he was frustrated by failing to find the formula to deliver success. The announcement of his exit from the post came from the Knicks on Tuesday, with general manager Scott Perry appointed to oversee basketball operations on an interim basis. Having ended a 10-year stint with the franchise in...
 The New York Knicks shook up their front office Tuesday just two days before the NBA trade deadline, relieving team president Steve Mills of his duties. General manager Scott Perry will reportedly take over control of the basketball operations on an interim basis. CBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez...

Knicks fire team President Steve Mills

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks fired President Steve Mills on Tuesday, shaking up the front office just two days before the NBA trade deadline
Knicks reportedly targeting Raptors' Masai Ujiri after firing president Steve Mills

The New York Knicks fired team president Steve Mills on Tuesday. General manager Scott Perry will take over control of the basketball operations, with the NBA
