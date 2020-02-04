'Disappointed' president Mills leaves New York Knicks
Tuesday, 4 February 2020 () Steve Mills has left his role as New York Knicks president, admitting he was frustrated by failing to find the formula to deliver success. The announcement of his exit from the post came from the Knicks on Tuesday, with general manager Scott Perry appointed to oversee basketball operations on an interim basis. Having ended a 10-year stint with the franchise in...
