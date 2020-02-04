Global  

China deaths rise to 490, Japan confirms 10 cases on ship

Wednesday, 5 February 2020
China deaths rise to 490, Japan confirms 10 cases on shipBEIJING (AP) — Deaths from a new virus rose to 490 in mainland China on Wednesday while new cases on a Japanese cruise ship, in Hong Kong and in Thailand showed the increasing spread of the outbreak and renewed attention toward containing it. Ten people from the cruise ship tested positive and were taken to hospitals, while all 3,700 crew and passengers on the ship will be quarantined on board for up to 14 days, Health Minister Nobukatsu Kato said. More tests are pending. In Hong Kong, hospitals workers are striking to demand the border with mainland China be shut completely to ward off the virus, but four new cases without known travel to the mainland indicate the illness is spreading...
Face masks being worn in London's Chinatown as coronavirus fears rise

 Face masks were being worn in London's Chinatown as fears about the new coronavirus continued to rise. This footage was taken on Tuesday (February 4), the same day the Foreign Office advised British citizens to leave China if they can. There have been 2 confirmed cases in the UK. Health...

Around 3,700 people are facing at least two weeks locked away on a cruise liner anchored off Japan after health officials confirmed on Wednesday that 10 people on the ship had tested positive for..

Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

A look at confirmed cases and deaths from the coronavirus around the world as the first death in Hong Kong is confirmed.

Mainland China deaths rise to 490, cases exceed 24,000

BEIJING (AP) — Deaths from the new virus rose to 490 in mainland China Wednesday and the number of new cases increased to 24,324, as China moved patients into...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CTV News•Al Jazeera

Hong Kong Reports Its First Coronavirus Death as Outbreak Widens

Macau says it will close its casinos for two weeks, and Japan has quarantined a cruise ship with 3,700 people aboard. The number of cases and deaths in China...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •Hindu•CTV News•IndiaTimes•Seattle Times•Japan Today

