Robert Covington traded to Rockets, Clint Capela to Hawks in massive 4-team deal

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Robert Covington and Clint Capela are on the move as part of a massive four-team trade agreed to by the Rockets, Hawks, Timberwolves and Nuggets.
Four players most likely on the move at NBA trade deadline

Clint Capela, Tristan Thompson, Rudy Gay and Robert Covington seem like the players most likely to be dealt by the NBA trade deadline.
USATODAY.com

NBA trade rumors: T-Wolves, Hawks, Rockets in 'serious' talks on deal to send Atlanta Clint Capela, per report

Robert Covington would move to Houston, and Evan Turner and picks would go to Minnesota
CBS Sports

SunsOnISB

Julien Inside Basket RT @brawadis: Rockets traded Capela & a 1st rd pick for Robert Covington 13 minutes ago

BTheLastHope

BVS (B. Smith) Yo is Robert Covington like the best player available or what? He's a Three and D from the G league. And the Rock… https://t.co/C9doGEVlES 14 minutes ago

CaffreyEj

🐝aWorkInProgressIvism EdJo 👁C TRE45ONOusNaZIS 2( RT @iskonglasalista: Atlanta Hawks receive: Clint Capela, Nene (from Houston) Houston Rockets receive: Robert Covington (from Minnesota)… 18 minutes ago

Nerdy_NBAGuy

NBA Nerd The Rockets get Robert Covington from the T’Wolves & traded Clint Capela to the Hawks. The T’Wolvs get two 1st rd p… https://t.co/YVfzeEkjsU 27 minutes ago

ubnm

UBNM Robert Covington traded to Rockets, Clint Capela to Hawks in massive 4-team deal https://t.co/SBTGUr6HQj (via… https://t.co/4gcFyjGtic 29 minutes ago

RileyBven

Riley B RT @DrewShiller: So with the Rockets acquiring Robert Covington and giving up their 2020 1st rounder in the process, we know that Andre Igu… 42 minutes ago

Hustletownx

lindale park 🤘🏽 RT @MarkBermanFox26: NBA source confirms the #Rockets are part of a four-team deal that includes sending Clint Capela to Atlanta, Robert Co… 1 hour ago

sevenxenemies

JASON @RocketsNationCP wait the Rockets traded Clint Capela, Nene, Gerald Green, and a draft pick - for Robert Covington? 2 hours ago

