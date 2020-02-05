Global  

Trump turned the State of the Union speech into a reality show. Rush Limbaugh was its star.

Wednesday, 5 February 2020
There was drama with Nancy Pelosi from the outset, then President Trump used his speech to bestow awards and showed that compassion for him is a prop.
News video: Nancy Pelosi Rips Up Trump's State of the Union Speech

Nancy Pelosi Rips Up Trump's State of the Union Speech 00:52

 Nancy Pelosi Rips Up Trump's State of the Union Speech On the eve of President Donald Trump's likely acquittal of his impeachment charges, Speaker Pelosi tore his speech in half just as he concluded with the words, "the best is yet to come." Speaker Pelosi then waved the ripped copy of Trump's speech...

Nancy Pelosi tears Donald Trump's State of the Union speech: Was trying to find 'one page with truth'

*Washington D.C.:* The ultimate climax of Donald Trump's nearly one hour of speech at the State of Union address on Tuesday (local time) was not when the US...
Mid-Day

Mike Pence Says Pelosi Hit a ‘New Low’ When She Tore Up Trump’s State of the Union Speech

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com Mike Pence attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Wednesday morning, saying on Fox News she hit a “new low” when she...
The Wrap Also reported by •MashableWorldNewsUSATODAY.comFrance 24MENAFN.comSBSNYTimes.com

