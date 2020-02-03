Global  

Sen. Romney breaks with GOP, will vote to convict Trump

Seattle Times Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said Wednesday he will vote to convict President Donald Trump, becoming the first and likely only Republican in the Senate’s impeachment trial to break ranks and favor removing him from office. Romney, the GOP’s 2012 presidential nominee, said he believe Trump was guilty of “an appalling abuse of public trust” when […]
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Romney Banished From CPAC

Romney Banished From CPAC 00:34

 Utah Senator Mitt Romney has angered the conservative movement. How angry are they? Romney is banned from CPAC 2020, the annual conservative gathering. CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp tweeted Friday that Sen. Mitt Romney is "formally NOT invited.". Why did this happen? Romney was once the GOP's...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump acquitted by a divided Senate [Video]Trump acquitted by a divided Senate

President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate impeachment trial, saved by fellow Republicans who rallied to protect him nine months before he asks voters in a deeply divided..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:26Published

Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’s Conviction in Impeachment Trial [Video]Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’s Conviction in Impeachment Trial

Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’s Conviction in Impeachment Trial Romney was the only Republican to break from the party in voting to remove Trump from office. Trump was acquitted of both articles of..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Donald Trump Jr. Calls For Mitt Romney to be Expelled From GOP After Backing Impeachment

Donald Trump Jr. Calls For Mitt Romney to be Expelled From GOP After Backing ImpeachmentPresident *Donald Trump's* son *Donald Trump Jr.* called for Sen. *Mitt Romney* (R-UT) to be expelled from the Republican Party, Wednesday, after the senator...
Mediaite

GOP Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel Defends Trump After Uncle Mitt’s Vote: POTUS ‘Did Nothing Wrong’

GOP Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel Defends Trump After Uncle Mitt’s Vote: POTUS ‘Did Nothing Wrong’Republican Party Chairwoman *Ronna McDaniel* responded to her uncle Sen. *Mitt Romney's* (R-UT) decision to vote to convict President *Donald Trump* in the...
Mediaite

Tweets about this

allreadythen1

HereNgone RT @LindaofNM1: UTAH! You shouldn't wait to vote this turncoat out of office. He doesn't deserve to be there. Please recall him. https://t.… 14 seconds ago

VicBullard

Vic Bullard RT @thehill: Sen. Mitt Romney: "With my vote, I will tell my children and their children that I did my duty to the best of my ability belie… 1 minute ago

lesterboro

Lee Lester RT @CarpeDonktum: What a piece of shit. Unbelievable. https://t.co/oj0QycwiI9 1 minute ago

rleb2005

RAUL E BLANCO Mitt Romney Breaks With GOP, Will Vote To Convict President Donald Trump... https://t.co/jfCclTBDMR via @YouTube 2 minutes ago

