Sen. Romney breaks with GOP, will vote to convict Trump
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said Wednesday he will vote to convict President Donald Trump, becoming the first and likely only Republican in the Senate’s impeachment trial to break ranks and favor removing him from office. Romney, the GOP’s 2012 presidential nominee, said he believe Trump was guilty of “an appalling abuse of public trust” when […]
