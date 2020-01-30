China virus death toll jumps past 500, more cases on cruise ship off Japan
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () Ten more people on a quarantined cruise liner in a Japanese port have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Thursday, as the virus death toll in mainland China hit 563, with almost 3,000 new cases reported.
The coronavirus outbreak has killed at least 490 people and infected more than 24,000 globally. The deadly virus has been confirmed in more than 25 countries and territories since it was first detected in China. According to CNN, the death toll from the Wuhan coronavirus continues to climb with no...