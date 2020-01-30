Global  

China virus death toll jumps past 500, more cases on cruise ship off Japan

Thursday, 6 February 2020
Ten more people on a quarantined cruise liner in a Japanese port have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Thursday, as the virus death toll in mainland China hit 563, with almost 3,000 new cases reported.
 The coronavirus outbreak has killed at least 490 people and infected more than 24,000 globally. The deadly virus has been confirmed in more than 25 countries and territories since it was first detected in China. According to CNN, the death toll from the Wuhan coronavirus continues to climb with no...

China's coronavirus death toll passes 560 as more cruise passengers test positive

Health authorities now believe 20 people have returned positive readings for the deadly coronavirus on board the cruise ship Diamond Princess.
WHO declares global emergency as China virus death toll reaches 170

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday it was declaring the China coronavirus outbreak that has killed 170 people in China a global emergency, as...
