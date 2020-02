PM Modi projects himself as champion of NE Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 4 days ago )

: About a year ahead of the KOKRAJHAR : About a year ahead of the Assam assembly election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday projected himself as the champion of the northeast when he took the centre stage at a public rally organized here to offer gratitude for the signing of the Bodo accord, ending one of the biggest separatism campaigns. Modi said, “Insurgency had been on for decades in northeast, thousands of lives have been lost, thousands of security personnel have been martyred. But... 👓 View full article

