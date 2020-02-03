Global  

Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan head to Miami, make first joint appearance since stepping back

USATODAY.com Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were keynote speakers at an event in Miami Thursday, marking their first joint public appearance since stepped back.
Prince Harry At JP Morgan Event In Miami [Video]Prince Harry At JP Morgan Event In Miami

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan attended an event organized by American bank JP Morgan in Miami, Florida, on Thursday, a royal source said, one of the couple’s first..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle In South Florida [Video]Prince Harry, Meghan Markle In South Florida

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly made their first public appearance Thursday night and they did it in Miami Beach, specifically at The 1 Hotel South Beach.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:45Published


Meghan Markle, Prince Harry attend exclusive event at ritzy Miami hotel

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's mission to distance themselves from senior royal duties and earn their own income is apparently underway, as the Duke and...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •ReutersLainey GossipJust JaredBBC NewsNew Zealand Herald

Majority of Canadians reject paying for Harry, Meghan's security

Majority of Canadians reject paying for Harry, Meghan's securityMONTREAL: A clear majority of Canadians feel their country does not have to pay for security for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who have settled in...
WorldNews Also reported by •Reuters India

