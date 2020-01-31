Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Dwayne Johnson > Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shares heartfelt eulogy he delivered at his father's funeral

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shares heartfelt eulogy he delivered at his father's funeral

USATODAY.com Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson delivered a heartfelt tribute to his dad, Rocky Johnson, who died in January.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson and his father among attendees at The Sun Military Awards 2020 [Video]Boris Johnson and his father among attendees at The Sun Military Awards 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his father Stanley Johnson were among attendees at The Sun Military Awards 2020 held at the Banqueting House, London. Singer Liam Payne and swimmers Rebecca Adlington..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published

Dwayne Johnson and Oprah Winfrey tease being 'Running Mates' in Super Bowl ad [Video]Dwayne Johnson and Oprah Winfrey tease being 'Running Mates' in Super Bowl ad

In the ad, the duo is seen on treadmills, casually hinting at a presidential bid.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cristiano Ronaldo, Ariana Grande, Dwayne Johnson are Instagram's top stars

Singer Ariana Grande is the new number two girl with 173 million followers, and Hollywood star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is at three with 170 million.
Zee News

The Rock Posts Emotional Eulogy From Father's Funeral

The Rock shared the moving eulogy he delivered for his father's funeral. Rocky "Soulman" Johnson died last month, and Rock wanted his fans to know what his dad...
TMZ.com


Tweets about this

TheSunUS

The US Sun The Rock shares eulogy from dad's funeral and wishes for 'one more shot to say bye' https://t.co/rV9csFvrKh 9 minutes ago

Blue70517

Cathy RT @people: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Shares the Emotional Eulogy He Delivered at Father's Funeral Service https://t.co/tukLBPn72e 12 minutes ago

TheNews_FYI

The News (FYI) Who Cutting Onions In Here? Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Shares Touching Eulogy From His Father’s Funeral… https://t.co/1PPLDNsFkt 15 minutes ago

ThisErica

thiserica RT @TODAYshow: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shares moving eulogy to his late father https://t.co/ECenT2fSMt 21 minutes ago

ClickySound

Clicky Sound https://t.co/HvczMvHjFC Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty Dwayne Johnson Shares Eulogy From Fathers Funeral Accordi… https://t.co/EEhlo3VgJH 38 minutes ago

Julia_Blaise

Juliablaise.com Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) shares tribute he delivered on Dad's burial https://t.co/kl3FFHiJsb 40 minutes ago

gossip_dept

Gossip Department Who Cutting Onions In Here? Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Shares Touching Eulogy From His Father’s Funeral… https://t.co/Z2J4KsaoAG 49 minutes ago

TODAYshow

TODAY Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shares moving eulogy to his late father https://t.co/ECenT2fSMt 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.