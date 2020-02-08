Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Kassym-Jomart Tokayev > Eight dead, 40 hurt in Kazakhstan clashes

Eight dead, 40 hurt in Kazakhstan clashes

WorldNews Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Eight dead, 40 hurt in Kazakhstan clashesKazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held an emergency government session Saturday to tackle Friday's violence in an ethnically-mixed pocket of the Jambyl region, near the border with Kyrgyzstan. A commission of enquiry was also set up. "Eight died, more than 40 were injured" in the clashes, Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev said in the capital Nur-Sultan. An AFP journalist who visited Masanchi -- one of the villages where clashes took place -- said few people were out walking on streets lined by smouldering houses as fire crews put out the remaining fires. Some residents could be seen gathering belongings from houses partly destroyed by fire as they prepared to leave the village, which...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Overnight brawl in Kazakhstan leads to deaths: president

A brawl and a series of clashes in several villages in Kazakhstan's southern Zhambyl province have left a number of people dead and wounded, President...
Reuters


Tweets about this

worldnewsdotcom

World News Network Eight dead, 40 hurt in #Kazakhstan clashes #EthnicConflict @TokayevKZ #Masanchi https://t.co/MjxMH2zxqf https://t.co/0m3bguFsWz 1 hour ago

vanguardngrnews

Vanguard Newspapers Eight dead, 40 hurt in Kazakhstan clashes https://t.co/VOYLBYFlfD #vanguardnews https://t.co/pZnCLZPKWw 3 hours ago

Padtos01

[email protected] Eight dead, 40 hurt in Kazakhstan clashes https://t.co/OnJh47sp6W https://t.co/3LPDAelGE6 3 hours ago

AcrosticPi

Acrostic Pi RT @Newsmongerng: Eight dead, 40 hurt in Kazakhstan clashes https://t.co/L48S8kO0AO https://t.co/yKTVfmu7E4 3 hours ago

Newsmongerng

News Monger Eight dead, 40 hurt in Kazakhstan clashes https://t.co/L48S8kO0AO https://t.co/yKTVfmu7E4 3 hours ago

tribunephl

Daily Tribune Eight dead, 40 hurt in Kazakhstan clashes - https://t.co/MuiVs2HloM #ConflictInKazakhstan 4 hours ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Eight dead, 40 hurt in Kazakhstan clashes https://t.co/FLjpP8BZMh 4 hours ago

ACTION56801252

ACTION RT @24NewsHD: Eight dead, 40 hurt in Kazakhstan clashes https://t.co/svLMs8G8Ex https://t.co/NGggOTQgLE 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.