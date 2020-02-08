Eight dead, 40 hurt in Kazakhstan clashes

Saturday, 8 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held an emergency government session Saturday to tackle Friday's violence in an ethnically-mixed pocket of the Jambyl region, near the border with Kyrgyzstan . A commission of enquiry was also set up. "Eight died, more than 40 were injured" in the clashes, Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev said in the capital Nur-Sultan . An AFP journalist who visited Masanchi -- one of the villages where clashes took place -- said few people were out walking on streets lined by smouldering houses as fire crews put out the remaining fires. Some residents could be seen gathering belongings from houses partly destroyed by fire as they prepared to leave the village, which...


