Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Republic of Ireland > Irish general election: Exit poll predicts 'tie' between three main parties

Irish general election: Exit poll predicts 'tie' between three main parties

BBC News Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Exit poll suggests little difference between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Exit poll suggests Irish parties are neck and neck in general election

Exit poll suggests Irish parties are neck and neck in general election 00:51

 The exit poll results have been described as a “statistical tie”.No party is expected to reach the 80-seat threshold to enable it to govern on its own, and a coalition administration of some complexion is almost inevitable.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Irish General Election: Leaders vote in close-run poll [Video]Irish General Election: Leaders vote in close-run poll

Irish premier Leo Varadkar is fighting to win a third successive term in government for his Fine Gael party, as opinion polls show Sinn Fein is on course to challenge the status quo.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Key players in Irish election campaign ahead of weekend poll [Video]Key players in Irish election campaign ahead of weekend poll

Irish leaders in a three-way fight to become the biggest party after this weekend's polls took to the streets of Ireland to campaign for their parties.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Near tie between three main parties in Irish election: exit poll

An Irish national election exit poll on Saturday showed the three main parties on an almost identical share of the vote.
Reuters

General Election: Exit poll results show three-way tie between Fine Gael, Sinn Fein and Fianna Fail in Republic

General Election: Exit poll results show three-way tie between Fine Gael, Sinn Fein and Fianna Fail in RepublicFine Gael, Fianna Fail and Sinn Fein are neck and neck in terms of first preference votes in the General Election in the Republic, according to an exit poll.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

Turfline

Turfline/Trading RT @BBCNews: Irish general election: Exit poll predicts 'tie' between three main parties https://t.co/f111GBskmE 2 seconds ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Exit poll: Three-way tie in Irish general election https://t.co/EQF4LaQTxy 9 seconds ago

SusanCo68078551

Susan Colvin SSSHHHH .......LOL Great a former terrorist organisation looks to be going to win the Irish election ...doesn’t sa… https://t.co/LyjUIoKXvY 21 seconds ago

BBCNewsNI

BBC News NI RT @MarkCarruthers7: #SundayPolitics at 10 on ⁦@BBCOneNI⁩... Irish general election: Exit poll predicts 'tie' between three main parties ht… 25 seconds ago

MarkCarruthers7

Mark Carruthers #SundayPolitics at 10 on ⁦@BBCOneNI⁩... Irish general election: Exit poll predicts 'tie' between three main parties https://t.co/edLirOiKja 3 minutes ago

ltoons

stanley woo RT @AFP: #BREAKING Three-way tie in Irish general election: exit poll https://t.co/97r51Dtr6e 3 minutes ago

RodrigoVarasLpe

Rodrigo Varas López (cuenta personal) RT @HombredeNoticia: BBC News - Irish general election: Exit poll predicts 'tie' between three main parties https://t.co/nDhTKU7B6k 7 minutes ago

HombredeNoticia

Rodrigo Varas López (cuenta profesional) BBC News - Irish general election: Exit poll predicts 'tie' between three main parties https://t.co/nDhTKU7B6k 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.