RushReads Salma Hayek, Natalie Portman and Timothée Chalamet go casual at rehearsal before Academy Awards: Chalamet geeked ou… https://t.co/9MCUkvEt0K 8 hours ago Qaar Natalie Portman, Maya Rudolph crack jokes and test out high heels at Oscars rehearsals https://t.co/QXInr3gn4u 15 hours ago USA TODAY Life RT @AndreaMandell: A peek into #Oscars rehearsals on Saturday, where the look of the day was sweatpants and heels https://t.co/VL2WlqxhEW 17 hours ago Alleen Ashlyn Natalie Portman, Maya Rudolph crack jokes and test out high heels at Oscars rehearsals https://t.co/uV5XKJQJox via @usatoday 18 hours ago Andrea Mandell A peek into #Oscars rehearsals on Saturday, where the look of the day was sweatpants and heels https://t.co/VL2WlqxhEW 19 hours ago NorthJersey.com Natalie Portman, Maya Rudolph crack jokes and test out high heels at Oscars rehearsals https://t.co/1lVl5WNFc9 19 hours ago Jacob Brown Natalie Portman, Maya Rudolph crack jokes and test out high heels at Oscars rehearsals https://t.co/eXxY5QQobM via @usatoday 19 hours ago soccerman Natalie Portman, Maya Rudolph crack jokes and test out high heels at Oscars rehearsals Even stars are required to… https://t.co/j30OSU4dwp 20 hours ago