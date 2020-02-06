Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Natalie Portman > Natalie Portman, Maya Rudolph crack jokes and test out high heels at Oscars rehearsals

Natalie Portman, Maya Rudolph crack jokes and test out high heels at Oscars rehearsals

USATODAY.com Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Even stars are required to rehearse before the Oscars telecast. We watched Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig test jokes as Timothee Chalamet fanned out.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC - Published < > Embed
News video: Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig Audition While Presenting

Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig Audition While Presenting 02:06

 Comedian/actors Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig introduce the categories of Production Design and Costume Design at Oscars 2020. Watch more highlights from Oscars 2020 on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Recent related videos from verified sources

Maya Rudolph Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview [Video]Maya Rudolph Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview

Watch Maya Rudolph on the Oscars 2020 red carpet talking about her favorite best picture of the year and her new production company. See more highlights from the red carpet on Oscar.com and in the ABC..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:38Published

Regina King's Road To the Oscars [Video]Regina King's Road To the Oscars

Regina King gives us an intimate look into her road to success, as she reflects on her journey to one of the most celebrated stages in the world: The Oscars! Watch The Oscars Live SUNDAY FEB 9 8e|5p on..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Maya Rudolph Dazzles in Orange at the Oscars 2020

Maya Rudolph strikes a pose on the red carpet as she arrives at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The 47-year-old...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RushReads

RushReads Salma Hayek, Natalie Portman and Timothée Chalamet go casual at rehearsal before Academy Awards: Chalamet geeked ou… https://t.co/9MCUkvEt0K 8 hours ago

RideQaar

Qaar Natalie Portman, Maya Rudolph crack jokes and test out high heels at Oscars rehearsals https://t.co/QXInr3gn4u 15 hours ago

usatodaylife

USA TODAY Life RT @AndreaMandell: A peek into #Oscars rehearsals on Saturday, where the look of the day was sweatpants and heels https://t.co/VL2WlqxhEW 17 hours ago

AlleenAshlyn3

Alleen Ashlyn Natalie Portman, Maya Rudolph crack jokes and test out high heels at Oscars rehearsals https://t.co/uV5XKJQJox via @usatoday 18 hours ago

AndreaMandell

Andrea Mandell A peek into #Oscars rehearsals on Saturday, where the look of the day was sweatpants and heels https://t.co/VL2WlqxhEW 19 hours ago

northjersey

NorthJersey.com Natalie Portman, Maya Rudolph crack jokes and test out high heels at Oscars rehearsals https://t.co/1lVl5WNFc9 19 hours ago

JacobNBrown1992

Jacob Brown Natalie Portman, Maya Rudolph crack jokes and test out high heels at Oscars rehearsals https://t.co/eXxY5QQobM via @usatoday 19 hours ago

soccerm00956420

soccerman Natalie Portman, Maya Rudolph crack jokes and test out high heels at Oscars rehearsals Even stars are required to… https://t.co/j30OSU4dwp 20 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.