Thai police storm mall after soldier kills at least 20 in mass shooting

WorldNews Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Thai police storm mall after soldier kills at least 20 in mass shootingThai police and soldiers have stormed a shopping mall where a gunman is believed to be hiding after a mass shooting in the north-eastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima, which has killed at least 20 people and left many injured. Police believe the shooter, a soldier who stole guns from a military barracks on Saturday afternoon before livestreaming a mass shooting, is still inside a large shopping centre in the city. Officers have not confirmed reports that up to 20 people...
News video: Inside the Thai hospital treating shooting victims

Inside the Thai hospital treating shooting victims 01:20

 Footage from the hospital in Nakhon Ratchasima, northern Thailand, where survivors of a mass shooting were being treated overnight. More than 20 injured people were taken to the hospital after gunman Sergeant Major Jakrapanth Thomma, killed at least 20 people and injured 40 others during a rampage...

Gunman shot dead after killing 26 in Thailand's worst mass shooting [Video]Gunman shot dead after killing 26 in Thailand's worst mass shooting

A soldier angry over a financial dispute has been shot dead by police after gunning down 26 people and wounding 57 in Thailand's worst mass shooting. The atrocity took place in a shopping mall in the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published

Paramedics perform CPR on Thai gunman who killed at least 26 in mass shooting [Video]Paramedics perform CPR on Thai gunman who killed at least 26 in mass shooting

The body of the Thai soldier who killed at lest 26 people is wheeled into an ambulance as paramedics attempt to revive him. Footage shows the medics shouting, "Pump his heart, keep going, keep..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:22Published


News24.com | Thai gunman among 27 dead in 'unprecedented' mass shooting

A Thai soldier who killed at least 26 people before being shot dead in a mall by commandos went on the rampage because of a debt dispute, the kingdom's premier...
News24

Thai soldier shot dead after killing at least 26 people in 'unprecedented' mass shooting

A Thai soldier who killed at least 26 people in a mass shooting in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima has been shot dead, according to authorities.
SBS

