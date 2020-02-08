Thai police storm mall after soldier kills at least 20 in mass shooting
Sunday, 9 February 2020 () Thai police and soldiers have stormed a shopping mall where a gunman is believed to be hiding after a mass shooting in the north-eastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima, which has killed at least 20 people and left many injured. Police believe the shooter, a soldier who stole guns from a military barracks on Saturday afternoon before livestreaming a mass shooting, is still inside a large shopping centre in the city. Officers have not confirmed reports that up to 20 people...
Footage from the hospital in Nakhon Ratchasima, northern Thailand, where survivors of a mass shooting were being treated overnight.
More than 20 injured people were taken to the hospital after gunman Sergeant Major Jakrapanth Thomma, killed at least 20 people and injured 40 others during a rampage...
A soldier angry over a financial dispute has been shot dead by police after gunning down 26 people and wounding 57 in Thailand's worst mass shooting. The atrocity took place in a shopping mall in the..
