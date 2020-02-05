Passengers leave Hong Kong cruise ship after coronavirus quarantine lifted
Sunday, 9 February 2020 () Passengers began disembarking from the World Dream cruise ship on Sunday after Hong Kong authorities lifted a quarantine, saying all crew members had been cleared in tests for the novel coronavirus.
Cruise Ship Quarantined Due to Coronavirus Outbreak The Princess Diamond cruise ship is entering its third full day of quarantine after a disembarked passenger tested positive for coronavirus. The ship is docked at Japan’s Yokohama port, where passengers are currently confined to their rooms and...
Hong Kong authorities quarantined a cruise ship for a second day on Thursday as they checked thousands of passengers and crew for the new coronavirus, forbidding... Reuters India Also reported by •Reuters •NPR •Newsy •Terra Daily •The Age
Tweets about this
Oscars Carer 🏴🇬🇭 What about the passengers? They only tested the crew.
All 3,600 on board allowed to leave cruise ship quarantined… https://t.co/8i49yZQunK 10 minutes ago
Reality Check RT @CBCAlerts: Passengers leave Hong Kong cruise ship as authorities lift quarantine after all clear on coronavirus: https://t.co/2PMD6VvdJj 11 minutes ago
Shahzada Waleed Passengers leave Hong Kong cruise ship after coronavirus quarantine lifted | CBC News https://t.co/8qCm4H0FwQ https://t.co/K0PC66mG9h 16 minutes ago
Mai RT @SCMPNews: Coronavirus: passengers stranded on World Dream cruise ship in Hong Kong ‘could be allowed to leave as soon as Tuesday’ https… 18 minutes ago
Брат Иоанн ☦ 🇫🇷 🇷🇺 All 3,600 on board allowed to leave cruise ship quarantined in Hong Kong after crew test negative for coronavirus —… https://t.co/tworX5rmV3 18 minutes ago
MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Passengers leave Hong Kong cruise ship after coronavirus quarantine lifted: Passengers began dis… https://t.co/wlkvXn1Pyj 19 minutes ago
MyCityNews.ca Passengers leave Hong Kong cruise ship after coronavirus quarantine lifted https://t.co/2H2Hs7l294 https://t.co/i08zUEaHZM 37 minutes ago
twosheeep Passengers leave Hong Kong cruise ship after coronavirus quarantine lifted - https://t.co/Y8B0UwYDf9 - https://t.co/L5qjB9Augf 40 minutes ago