Passengers leave Hong Kong cruise ship after coronavirus quarantine lifted

CBC.ca Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Passengers began disembarking from the World Dream cruise ship on Sunday after Hong Kong authorities lifted a quarantine, saying all crew members had been cleared in tests for the novel coronavirus.
News video: Cruise Ship Quarantined Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Cruise Ship Quarantined Due to Coronavirus Outbreak 01:09

 Cruise Ship Quarantined Due to Coronavirus Outbreak The Princess Diamond cruise ship is entering its third full day of quarantine after a disembarked passenger tested positive for coronavirus. The ship is docked at Japan’s Yokohama port, where passengers are currently confined to their rooms and...

'I feel so happy', says passenger after leaving ship [Video]'I feel so happy', says passenger after leaving ship

Thousands of people have left a cruise ship that was put in quarantine in Hong Kong.

'Everybody is scared': Caller from Hong Kong reveals Coronavirus fears [Video]"Everybody is scared": Caller from Hong Kong reveals Coronavirus fears

"Everybody is scared": Caller from Hong Kong reveals Coronavirus fears

Hong Kong testing over 1,800 passengers on cruise ship for coronavirus

Hong Kong was testing over 1,800 passengers and crew on a cruise ship for a coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, after some crew members reported having fever...
Reuters India

Hong Kong checks quarantined ship for virus as medical workers escalate strikes

Hong Kong authorities quarantined a cruise ship for a second day on Thursday as they checked thousands of passengers and crew for the new coronavirus, forbidding...
Reuters India Also reported by •ReutersNPRNewsyTerra DailyThe Age

