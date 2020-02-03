Global  

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin responds to Trump calling him 'weak & corrupt' over impeachment vote

Sunday, 9 February 2020
Sen. Joe Manchin defended his vote to convict President Donald Trump on the two articles of impeachment.
News video: Trump Says He Was 'Surprised And Disappointed' Joe Manchin Voted Against His Acquittal

Trump Says He Was 'Surprised And Disappointed' Joe Manchin Voted Against His Acquittal 00:37

 President Trump slammed Joe Manchin.

Trump concludes unfair treatment during impeachment trial [Video]Trump concludes unfair treatment during impeachment trial

President Donald Trump gave a victorious “speech” after his impeachment acquittal. He said: "We've been going through this now for over three years. It was evil, it was corrupt, it was dirty cops,..

Trump Calls Joe Manchin 'Munchkin' In Latest Tweet Attack [Video]Trump Calls Joe Manchin 'Munchkin' In Latest Tweet Attack

President Trump slammed Joe Manchin.

Manchin, swing-vote Dem, urges censure over removal for Trump’s Ukraine actions

Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, speaking on the Senate floor about the impeachment efforts Monday, urged his colleagues to formally censure President...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesMediaite

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin Fires Back After President Trump Criticizes Him


TIME

