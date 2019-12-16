Global  

British Airways flight crosses Atlantic in less than 5 hours

Seattle Times Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
For the first time in years, a commercial passenger plane has flown across the Atlantic in less than five hours. A British Airways flight landed early Sunday morning at Heathrow Airport in London after leaving John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York just four hours and 56 minutes earlier. That set a new speed […]
 British Airways has set a new record for the fastest subsonic flight between New York and London.

British Airways Sets Speed Record, Crossing The Atlantic In Under 5 Hours

Propelled by strong winds, Flight BA112 topped the speed of 800 mph, by one expert estimate. It traveled from New York's JFK to London's Heathrow in 4 hours 56...
NPR

