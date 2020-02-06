Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > British Airways Sets Record for Fastest Subsonic Flight From New York to London

British Airways Sets Record for Fastest Subsonic Flight From New York to London

NYTimes.com Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
The flight, which took four hours and 56 minutes, reached a top speed of 825 miles per hour, according to flight-tracking data.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: British Airways Plane Flies 825 MPH, Breaks Transatlantic Fight Record

British Airways Plane Flies 825 MPH, Breaks Transatlantic Fight Record 00:41

 British Airways has set a new record for the fastest subsonic flight between New York and London.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

This flight from New York to London crushes record for fastest subsonic flight [Video]This flight from New York to London crushes record for fastest subsonic flight

Details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.

Credit: Pelmorex Media     Duration: 01:29Published

Boeing breaks apart after skidding off runway, killing three people [Video]Boeing breaks apart after skidding off runway, killing three people

ISTANBUL — The crashed airplane, a Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-800 on Flight 2193 from Izmir to Istanbul, arrived at the Sabiha Gokcen[e] airport at 6:19 p.m. on Wednesday. The plane was carrying..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

British Airways smashes record for quickest subsonic flight from New York to London

A British Airways flight has broken the record for the fastest-ever subsonic flight between New York and London, reaching a top speed of more than 1,287km/h.
CTV News

Storm Ciara: Hurricane-force winds pound UK and Europe, upend travel

Propelled by the fierce winds, a British Airways plane was thought to have made the fastest New York-to-London flight by a conventional airliner.
Hindu


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.