Highlights of President Trump’s 2021 budget plan

Seattle Times Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s fiscal 2021 budget plan doesn’t have many fans — among either his GOP allies or opposition Democrats — but it’s a measure of the president’s priorities as he seeks a second term. News flash: It’s short on politically painful cuts to Medicare and Social Security, sometimes called the third […]
News video: President Trump Unveils $4.8 Trillion Budget Proposal For Fiscal Year 2021

President Trump Unveils $4.8 Trillion Budget Proposal For Fiscal Year 2021 01:57

 CBS4's Natalie Brands reports it calls for increases in national security spending while slashing foreign aid, education funding, affordable housing and Medicaid.

