Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus death toll surpasses 1,000

Coronavirus death toll surpasses 1,000

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Hardest-hit Hubei province reported another 103 deaths, the highest single-day toll since the virus began to spread. Meanwhile, Xi Jinping has appeared at a frontline hospital.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: nypost - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus isolation precautions taken at college dorm

Coronavirus isolation precautions taken at college dorm 00:29

 As the coronavirus death toll nears 1,000, a college in Wuhan, China, has been turned into an isolation ward — with no warning to the students who live there.

Recent related videos from verified sources

China Reports Nearly 100 Coronavirus Deaths in a Single Day [Video]China Reports Nearly 100 Coronavirus Deaths in a Single Day

China Reports Nearly 100 Coronavirus Deaths in a Single Day The 97 new deaths bring the total to 909 deaths in China. There have been 40,235 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in China so far. 300..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:24Published

Coronavirus has claimed more lives than SARS [Video]Coronavirus has claimed more lives than SARS

Reuters Drugmakers are working on vaccines to counter the spreading Wuhan coronavirus. But it will take years to fully test the injections, experts told Business Insider. The outbreak has now killed..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Death Toll Nears 1,000

The number of deaths from a coronavirus outbreak in China is nearing 1,000, while an increase in cases in Britain has led the government there to declare the...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •Wales OnlineIndiaTimesCBS NewsBelfast TelegraphCBC.caRTTNewsCBS 2IndependentAl JazeeraCTV NewsWorldNews

Co-Diagnostics shares surge on report of sales of Coronavirus screening test

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX), a scientific diagnostics company, has announced the first sales of its screening test which successfully identifies the deadly...
Proactive Investors

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.