Coronavirus death toll surpasses 1,000
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 (
2 hours ago)
Hardest-hit Hubei province reported another 103 deaths, the highest single-day toll since the virus began to spread. Meanwhile, Xi Jinping has appeared at a frontline hospital.
