Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Noted jazz keyboardist Lyle Mays dies at 66

Noted jazz keyboardist Lyle Mays dies at 66

Seattle Times Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lyle Mays, a jazz keyboardist whose work, chiefly with the Pat Metheny Group, won nearly a dozen Grammy Awards, died Monday in Los Angeles, it was announced. He was 66. Mays had a “long battle with a recurring illness,” according to Pat Metheny’s website. “Lyle was one of the greatest musicians […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ktjazz14

Keith Thomas RT @TheRealSmittone: Noted jazz keyboardist Lyle Mays dies at 66 - https://t.co/OhJtV7EOdK https://t.co/iVlMRn76nJ 3 minutes ago

TheRealSmittone

Marvin Smitty Smith Noted jazz keyboardist Lyle Mays dies at 66 - https://t.co/OhJtV7EOdK https://t.co/iVlMRn76nJ 4 minutes ago

lapunjabiradio

Punjabi Radio Los Angeles Noted Jazz Keyboardist Lyle Mays Dies at 66 Lyle Mays, a jazz keyboardist whose work, chiefly with the Pat Metheny… https://t.co/5mFqigIMbk 28 minutes ago

Corrrine

Corrine Graves 🎶♊ RT @Bookhimdannom1: https://t.co/3fo3RRtQP0 https://t.co/FvFXhwWYHr One of my favs - Lyle Mays ex- Pat Metheny Group dead at 66. @bongos… 29 minutes ago

duckfritter

BKR Noted jazz keyboardist Lyle Mays dies at 66 - The Washington Post. Thanks for the m… https://t.co/YVjdixlV6N 33 minutes ago

Bookhimdannom1

jack Lord oatkon https://t.co/3fo3RRtQP0 https://t.co/FvFXhwWYHr One of my favs - Lyle Mays ex- Pat Metheny Group dead at 66.… https://t.co/dVgTPRBpkz 36 minutes ago

rouut

Rouut Noted jazz keyboardist Lyle Mays dies at 66 https://t.co/9uVkOkYtEn https://t.co/8q2cTb6ON4 39 minutes ago

lotusg

Dee Williams Noted jazz keyboardist Lyle Mays dies at 66 https://t.co/gzHRHlQnZY via @1010wins RIP \O/ 48 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.