Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite review: Lite on pocket, but not on performance
Monday, 10 February 2020 () Like many, I was smitten by the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+. A huge screen, beautiful design, and the magical stylus. Who would not like to buy the Galaxy Note 10+? But there was one major problem with the Note 10+. The phone was out of reach to many with a price tag of Rs 80,000. Samsung fans have been relentlessly asking for a premium mid-range Galaxy Note smartphone and now their wish has finally been granted. The South Korean major has just released the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. I have been using it for the past week and have to say the Galaxy Note 10 Lite appears to be a solid choice if you can’t afford the Galaxy Note 10 or Galaxy Note 10+. The phone is sleek, modern and sophisticated. And yes,...
