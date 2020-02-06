Some 70,000 Valentines sent to 104-year-old in tribute to military veterans
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () William White, a 104-year-old U.S. Marine veteran who earned a Purple Heart in World War Two, is celebrating Valentine's Day this year like never before, surrounded by a mountain of 70,000 love letters and well-wishes sent from all over the world.
