Some 70,000 Valentines sent to 104-year-old in tribute to military veterans

Reuters Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
William White, a 104-year-old U.S. Marine veteran who earned a Purple Heart in World War Two, is celebrating Valentine's Day this year like never before, surrounded by a mountain of 70,000 love letters and well-wishes sent from all over the world.
News video: 104-Year-Old Marine Veteran Gets 70,000 Valentines From People All Over the World

104-Year-Old Marine Veteran Gets 70,000 Valentines From People All Over the World 01:06

 Valentines pour in from people around the world in touching tribute to military veterans. Buzz60’s Sean Dowling has more.

Some 70,000 Valentines sent to 104-year-old veteran [Video]Some 70,000 Valentines sent to 104-year-old veteran

William White, a 104-year-old U.S. Marine veteran who earned a Purple Heart in World War Two, is celebrating Valentine’s Day this year like never before, surrounded by a mountain of 70,000 love..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:09Published

Strangers turn up to pay respects to one of Britain’s war heroes [Video]Strangers turn up to pay respects to one of Britain’s war heroes

Hundreds of strangers turned out today (Thurs) to say a final farewell to one of Britain's most decorated war heroes after he died with no surviving family. Bomb aimer Jim Auton, MBE, who was awarded..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 04:18Published


