Westminster Dog Show: Live Updates of Best in Show

Tuesday, 11 February 2020
The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show concludes on Tuesday. A Havanese, a whippet, a poodle and a sheepdog are among the finalists.
News video: Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Kicks Off

Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Kicks Off 02:34

 Breeds from Pomeranians, to Pekinese, to Miniature Shnousers and many more are ready to put on a show. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

Oroville teen and her pup win Grand Champion Select Bitch, Westminster dog show [Video]Oroville teen and her pup win Grand Champion Select Bitch, Westminster dog show

The Westminster Dog Show is very difficult to qualify for but a teenager from Oroville managed to do it and take home an award.

'Man's best friend' gets groomed at Westminster [Video]'Man's best friend' gets groomed at Westminster

During the second day of competition at New York's Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, owners and handlers could be seen grooming their pups, some of which even began licking their chops with the..

Westminster Dog Show: The funniest photos from the 144th annual competition

The 144th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show goes from Feb. 8 through Feb. 11 in New York City.
Judging heats up on second day of New York's Westminster Dog Show

Judging at New York's Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show begins in earnest on Monday, the second day of competition in the annual showcase for pedigree canines,...
