Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Wuhan > Coronavirus quarantine ends for 195 people who flew from Wuhan to California

Coronavirus quarantine ends for 195 people who flew from Wuhan to California

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
All 195 U.S. citizens, mostly diplomats and their families, were quarantined at the March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County since Jan. 29.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: Plane carrying Britons from Wuhan arrives at Brize Norton

Coronavirus: Plane carrying Britons from Wuhan arrives at Brize Norton 00:42

 A plane carrying British citizens evacuated from the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan has landed in Oxfordshire. The flight, with more than 200 people on board, including some foreign nationals, arrived at RAF Brize Norton shortly before 7.30am on Sunday. The Foreign and Commonwealth Office said it was...

Recent related videos from verified sources

South Bay Coronavirus Evacuee Returns Home After 2 Week Quarantine [Video]South Bay Coronavirus Evacuee Returns Home After 2 Week Quarantine

A Palo Alto woman returned home Tuesday night after being quarantined and tested for the Coronavirus with 200 others, but she fears the ordeal may not be over. Maria Medina reports. (2-11-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:22Published

Whistleblower who filmed coronavirus corpses arrested [Video]Whistleblower who filmed coronavirus corpses arrested

CHINA — China continues its mission. China has silenced the whistleblower who posted the now viral video showing the not living piling up outside a local hospital. The Epoch Times reports that..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 07:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Officials in Hong Kong are using wristbands to track families that are under Wuhan coronavirus quarantine

Officials in Hong Kong are using wristbands to track families that are under Wuhan coronavirus quarantine· People in Hong Kong who visited the Hubei province in China will be placed on in-home quarantine and tracked using wristbands, officials said. · According...
Business Insider Also reported by •NYTimes.comWorldNewsReuters

China's unprecedented quarantine of 11 million people in Wuhan is 2 weeks old. Here's what it is like in the isolated city.

China's unprecedented quarantine of 11 million people in Wuhan is 2 weeks old. Here's what it is like in the isolated city.· The 11 million residents of Wuhan, China, have been under lockdown for two weeks thanks to the deadly coronavirus. · The residents are worried about food...
Business Insider Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.