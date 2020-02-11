Global  

Trump hails Barr for 'taking charge' of Stone case; Democrats vow probe

Reuters Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised Attorney General William Barr for "taking charge" of the case against his long-time adviser and friend Roger Stone, as Democrats pushed investigations into the Justice Department's actions.
News video: Trump 'not involved' in DOJ's handling of Roger Stone case

Trump 'not involved' in DOJ's handling of Roger Stone case 01:11

 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he did not intervene to ask the Justice Department to seek a shorter prison sentence for his former adviser Roger Stone, but Trump said he would be allowed to do so.

