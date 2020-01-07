Global  

Girls sue to block participation of transgender athletes

Seattle Times Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The families of three female high school runners filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday seeking to block transgender athletes in Connecticut from participating in girls sports. Selina Soule, of Glastonbury High School, Alanna Smith, of Danbury High School, and Chelsea Mitchell, of Canton High School, are represented by the conservative nonprofit organization […]
