Donald Trump hails Barr for 'taking charge' of Roger Stone case, Democrats vow probe

WorldNews Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Donald Trump hails Barr for 'taking charge' of Roger Stone case, Democrats vow probeWashington - US President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised Attorney General William Barr for "taking charge" of the case against his long-time adviser and friend Roger Stone, as Democrats pushed investigations into the Justice Department's actions. The Justice Department on Tuesday reversed course and urged a lighter sentence for Stone after prosecutors a day earlier recommended that the veteran Republican operative face sentencing within federal guidelines of seven to nine years. The highly unusual move, which came hours after Trump complained about the recommended sentence on Twitter, prompted all four US prosecutors to quit the case and Democrats...
News video: Trump 'not involved' in DOJ's handling of Roger Stone case

Trump 'not involved' in DOJ's handling of Roger Stone case 01:11

 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he did not intervene to ask the Justice Department to seek a shorter prison sentence for his former adviser Roger Stone, but Trump said he would be allowed to do so.

Trump congratulates Barr on ‘taking charge’ of Roger Stone case, says it ‘was totally out of control’

President Trump offered "congratulations" to Attorney General Bill Barr after the Justice Department submitted an amended filing in Roger Stone's criminal...
FOXNews.com

Trump Congratulates AG Barr For ‘Taking Charge’ Of Roger Stone Case

Says case against Stone 'was totally out of control'
Daily Caller

