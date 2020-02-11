Donald Trump hails Barr for 'taking charge' of Roger Stone case, Democrats vow probe

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Washington - US President Washington - US President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised Attorney General William Barr for "taking charge" of the case against his long-time adviser and friend Roger Stone , as Democrats pushed investigations into the Justice Department 's actions. The Justice Department on Tuesday reversed course and urged a lighter sentence for Stone after prosecutors a day earlier recommended that the veteran Republican operative face sentencing within federal guidelines of seven to nine years. The highly unusual move, which came hours after Trump complained about the recommended sentence on Twitter, prompted all four US prosecutors to quit the case and Democrats... 👓 View full article

