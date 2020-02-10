Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Mobile World Congress > Mobile World Congress called off over coronavirus fears

Mobile World Congress called off over coronavirus fears

Reuters Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
The Mobile World Congress (MWC), the annual telecoms industry gathering that draws more than 100,000 visitors to Barcelona, was cancelled on Wednesday after a mass exodus by exhibitors due to fears over the coronavirus outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus puts chill on phone and air shows

Coronavirus puts chill on phone and air shows 01:20

 Organizers of the Singapore Air Show and Mobile World Congress in Barcelona have scrambled to respond after big names pulled out of the events due to the coronavirus. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Way too early' to predict end of COVID-19 coronavirus says WHO as MWC2020 cancelled [Video]'Way too early' to predict end of COVID-19 coronavirus says WHO as MWC2020 cancelled

It is “way too early” to say if the coronavirus outbreak has been contained, the WHO said on Wednesday as the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona was cancelled.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:43Published

2020 Mobile World Congress cancelled over coronavirus fears [Video]2020 Mobile World Congress cancelled over coronavirus fears

The 2020 Mobile World Congress (MWC) technology show has been cancelled after a growing number of firms, including BT and Facebook, pulled out over coronavirus fears. The show was due to take place at..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mobile World Congress cancelled over coronavirus fears

One of the tech industry's biggest events has been cancelled, over fears about the coronavirus outbreak. Dozens of big names had already said they wouldn't...
France 24 Also reported by •9to5GoogleReutersExtremeTechEnergy DailyBusiness Insiderengadget

Spanish health authorities say no reason to cancel Mobile World Congress

Spanish health officials said on Wednesday there was no reason to cancel the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona over coronavirus fears, despite major companies...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.