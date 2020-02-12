Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Daytona 500 getting visit from President Donald Trump

Daytona 500 getting visit from President Donald Trump

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Te U.S. Secret Service tweeted that it was securing the Daytona 500 by establishing a 30-mile "no drone zone" around the racetrack for Trump's visit.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: President Trump To Attend This Weekend's Daytona 500

President Trump To Attend This Weekend's Daytona 500 00:30

 White House officials confirmed President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania will be attending this weekend's Daytona 500. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson canceled trip to the White House after Trump hangs up on him [Video]Boris Johnson canceled trip to the White House after Trump hangs up on him

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancelled his trip in March to the U.S. According to Business Insider, the cancellation came after a furious phone call from President Donald Trump. Officials said the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Boris Johnson Canceled Trip To The White House After Trump Hangs Up On Him [Video]Boris Johnson Canceled Trip To The White House After Trump Hangs Up On Him

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancelled his trip in March to the U.S. According to Business Insider, the cancellation came after a furious phone call from President Donald Trump. Officials said the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Daytona 500 may get visit from President Donald Trump

Air traffic controllers at Daytona Beach International Airport said that if President Trump flies in to the Daytona 500, it would impact air traffic.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesZee News

Trump to attend Daytona 500

President Donald Trump will attend the Daytona 500 on Sunday, the president of Daytona International Speedway confirmed Thursday.
Reuters Also reported by •FOX Sportscbs4.comSeattle TimesRTTNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.