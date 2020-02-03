Global  

Court halts Pentagon work with Microsoft on cloud contract

Seattle Times Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal court has ordered the Pentagon to temporarily halt work with Microsoft on a $10 billion military cloud contract that Amazon was initially favored to win. Amazon subsequently sued, alleging that President Donald Trump’s bias against the company hurt its chances to win the project. Amazon requested the court injunction […]
