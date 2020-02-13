Global  

Barr says Trump tweets make it ‘impossible’ to do his job

FT.com Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Rare rebuke of president by his attorney-general comes amid Roger Stone sentencing controversy
Bill Barr’s BS Trump Rebuke [Video]Bill Barr’s BS Trump Rebuke

In an ABC interview, Attorney General Bill Barr claimed he was being “undercut” by President Donald Trump’s tweets. But many are questioning his real motives.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:38

Eye On The Day 2/14 [Video]Eye On The Day 2/14

Here are some of the stories we are keeping an eye on: Attorney General Barr speaks out against President Trump's tweets, severe weather in parts of the country, and the possible health benefits to..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:15


Barr Says Trump’s Tweets Make It ‘Impossible’ To Do His Job

Attorney General William Barr says the president's tweets about the Justice Department's cases "make it impossible for me to do my job."
CBS 2

William Barr pushes back on Trump tweets

President Trump got a rare, public rebuke from an unlikely source: Attorney General Bill Barr. He said the president's tweets make it "impossible" to do his job....
CBS News

