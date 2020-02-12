Former chief of staff Kelly rejects Trump North Korea approach as futile: report

Global  

President Donald Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly has dismissed the U.S. president's unprecedented engagement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as futile, saying he had never believed North Korea would give up its nuclear weapons and Pyongyang had played the United States to its benefit.
News video: North Korea is still making bombs

North Korea is still making bombs 01:46

 PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA — North Korea has continued development of its nuclear and missile programs, according to a confidential United Nations report seen by Reuters. The country conducted 13 missile tests last year and launched roughly 25 missiles. This included new short-range and...

