Suarez wrecks in qualifier, fails to land Daytona 500 spot

Seattle Times Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Daniel Suarez needed to race his way into the Daytona 500. He ended up wrecking out. Suarez’s No. 96 Toyota got sandwiched between a pair of Fords headed to pit road midway through the first of two qualifying races Thursday night. Suarez got hit by Ryan Blaney and slid through […]
