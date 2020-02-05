Global  

Billie Eilish drops 'No Time to Die,' becomes youngest artist to make James Bond theme

Friday, 14 February 2020
Billie Eilish dropped the song "No Time to Die" on Thursday, making her the youngest artist ever to write a James Bond theme.
News video: Ever wondered what Billie Eilish made from over 7,000 Skittles looks like?

Ever wondered what Billie Eilish made from over 7,000 Skittles looks like? 00:27

 Courtney Carson, a talented US-based artist, creates this hyper-realistic tribute to pop sensation Billie Eilish.

Billie Eilish releases No Time To Die theme song ahead of James Bond return

Billie Eilish releases No Time To Die theme song ahead of James Bond returnThe 18-year-old pop sensation is the youngest artist ever to record a Bond title track
Historic Grammy Wins Spark Billie Eilish's Return to No. 1 on Artist 100 Chart

Billie Eilish returns to No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Feb. 8), surging from No. 6, to become the top musical act in the U...
