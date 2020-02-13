Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Zuckerberg accepts that Facebook may have to pay more tax

Zuckerberg accepts that Facebook may have to pay more tax

Seattle Times Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to throw his support behind international reforms that would require Silicon Valley tech giants to pay more tax in Europe. The billionaire social network founder is due to meet members of the European Union’s executive Commission in Brussels and speak at the Munich Security Conference in Germany. […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Zuckerberg ready for Facebook to pay more tax [Video]Zuckerberg ready for Facebook to pay more tax

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg accepts that global tax reforms mean it may have to pay more taxes in different countries, excerpts of a speech he is due to deliver in Germany on Saturday..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:10Published

Majority of voters want leaders who’ll actually do something about climate change [Video]Majority of voters want leaders who’ll actually do something about climate change

Climate change affects our day-to-day lives — and our votes, according to new research. A survey of 2,000 Americans found a candidate's stance on climate change will be a deciding factor for 77%..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Zuckerberg accepts Facebook may pay more tax in different places: Politico

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg accepts that global tax reforms mean the social networking giant may have to pay more taxes in different countries,...
Reuters

Facebook's Zuckerberg wants 'new framework' for digital tax

Facebook's Zuckerberg wants 'new framework' for digital tax"We also want tax reform and I'm glad the OECD is looking at this," Zuckerberg says in published extracts of a speech he will make in Germany on Saturday. "We...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

Dasle1975

Elshad from Azerbaijan RT @Reuters: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg accepts that global tax reforms mean his company may have to pay more taxes in different countrie… 1 minute ago

HumbertoZamoraR

Humberto Zamora Ruiz RT @ReutersBiz: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg accepts that global tax reforms mean his company may have to pay more taxes in different count… 12 minutes ago

ArdlinnExec

Ardlinn Zuckerberg accepts that Facebook may have to pay more tax #Facebook #Zuckerberg https://t.co/U76AWi1v8R 21 minutes ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Zuckerberg accepts that Facebook may have to pay more tax https://t.co/VIT60CToZD 27 minutes ago

ReutersBiz

Reuters Business Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg accepts that global tax reforms mean his company may have to pay more taxes in differe… https://t.co/Bp08jNG508 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.