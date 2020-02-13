Global  

Harry and Meghan to close Buckingham Palace office and cut staff

WorldNews Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Harry and Meghan to close Buckingham Palace office and cut staffThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex are closing their Buckingham Palace office and cutting staff as they transition away from royal life. Harry and Meghan are due to officially start their new life outside royal duties in the spring of this year. It is understood that while details of the office closure are still being finalised, and despite efforts to redeploy people to other jobs, there will be redundancies. 27 PHOTOS Harry and Meghan step down See Gallery Harry and Meghan step down January 20th 2020 - Buckingham Palace has announced that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will no longer use "royal highness" titles and will not receive public money for their royal duties. Additionally, as part of...
