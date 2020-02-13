Harry and Meghan to close Buckingham Palace office and cut staff
Friday, 14 February 2020 () The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are closing their Buckingham Palace office and cutting staff as they transition away from royal life. Harry and Meghan are due to officially start their new life outside royal duties in the spring of this year. It is understood that while details of the office closure are still being finalised, and despite efforts to redeploy people to other jobs, there will be redundancies.
In the most obvious sign yet that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have no plans to live in the UK in the future, the couple has sacked all 15 of their UK-based... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Lainey Gossip
