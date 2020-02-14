Griveaux, ally of France's Macron, withdraws from Paris mayoral race
Friday, 14 February 2020 () PARIS (Reuters) - Benjamin Griveaux, French President Emmanuel Macron's preferred candidate for Mayor of Paris, said on Friday he had decided to withdraw his candidacy following what he said were "ignoble attacks" on his private life. ......
