Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > McClatchy > Indebted US newspaper chain McClatchy seek bankruptcy protection

Indebted US newspaper chain McClatchy seek bankruptcy protection

WorldNews Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Indebted US newspaper chain McClatchy seek bankruptcy protectionMcClatchy, the publisher of the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star and dozens of other newspapers in hthe US, has filed for bankruptcy protection as it struggles to pay off debt while revenue shrinks because more readers and advertisers are going online. McClatchy said Thursday that its 30 newspapers will continue to operate normally as it reorganizes under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, helped by $50 million in financing from Encina Business Credit. The company hopes to emerge from...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Newspaper Chain McClatchy, Owner Of Miami Herald, Files For Bankruptcy Protection

Newspaper Chain McClatchy, Owner Of Miami Herald, Files For Bankruptcy Protection 00:45

 In another sign of the growing financial crisis in print journalism, McClatchy, the owner of 30 US newspapers, including CBS4 News Partner The Miami Herald, has filed for bankruptcy protection. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Newspaper chain McClatchy files Chapter 11 bankruptcy after pension woes, print declines

Newspaper chain McClatchy, owner of publications such as the Miami Herald and Kansas City Star, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Thursday.
USATODAY.com

Newspaper Chain McClatchy, Owner Of Miami Herald, Files For Bankruptcy Protection

In another sign of the growing financial crisis in print journalism, McClatchy, the owner of 30 US newspapers, including CBS4 News Partner The Miami Herald, has...
cbs4.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.