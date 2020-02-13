Indebted US newspaper chain McClatchy seek bankruptcy protection

Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

, the publisher of the McClatchy , the publisher of the Miami Herald , The Kansas City Star and dozens of other newspapers in hthe US, has filed for bankruptcy protection as it struggles to pay off debt while revenue shrinks because more readers and advertisers are going online. McClatchy said Thursday that its 30 newspapers will continue to operate normally as it reorganizes under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, helped by $50 million in financing from Encina Business Credit. The company hopes to emerge from... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

1 day ago < > Embed Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published Newspaper Chain McClatchy, Owner Of Miami Herald, Files For Bankruptcy Protection 00:45 In another sign of the growing financial crisis in print journalism, McClatchy, the owner of 30 US newspapers, including CBS4 News Partner The Miami Herald, has filed for bankruptcy protection. Katie Johnston reports.