Facebook to allow paid political messages that are not ads

Friday, 14 February 2020
Policy change comes days after U.S. presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg exploited a loophole to run humorous messages promoting his campaign on the accounts of popular Instagram personalities.
Facebook to allow paid political messages that aren't ads

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook decided Friday to allow a type of paid political message that had sidestepped many of the social network's rules governing...
