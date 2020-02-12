Global  

Trump Ignores AG Barr's Request to Stop Tweeting About DOJ

Friday, 14 February 2020
Trump Ignores AG Barr's Request to Stop Tweeting About DOJPresident Donald Trump on Friday ignored his attorney general's public request to stop tweeting about the Justice Department, saying he had the legal right to ask the agency to intervene in a criminal case, but he's so far "chosen not to." “The President has never asked me to do anything in a criminal case.” A.G. Barr This doesn’t mean that I do not have, as President, the legal right to do so, I do, but I have so far chosen not to!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2020 Trump's Friday morning tweet came just hours after Attorney General William Barr said in a striking interview with ABC News that the president's tweets were making it "impossible'' to do his job, especially...
News video: Barr On Trump: 'I Won't Be Bullied By Anyone'

Barr On Trump: 'I Won't Be Bullied By Anyone' 00:45

 US Attorney General William Barr called out President Donald Trump on Thursday. Barr's criticism followed the president’s attacks on the prosecutors, judge and jury in the trial of longtime adviser Roger Stone. Barr said in an ABC interview that Trump should stop tweeting about Justice Department...

Trump claims 'legal right' to order William Barr to do anything he wants [Video]Trump claims 'legal right' to order William Barr to do anything he wants

President Trump on Friday asserted he has the "legal right" to order Attorney General Bill Barr to do anything he wants in criminal cases handled by the Justice Department.

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:46Published

Trump defends 'legal right' to interfere in criminal cases [Video]Trump defends 'legal right' to interfere in criminal cases

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he has "the legal right" to interfere in criminal cases, capping a tumultuous week that raised questions about whether he is eroding the independence of the..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:23Published


