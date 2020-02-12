Trump Ignores AG Barr's Request to Stop Tweeting About DOJ

Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

President President Donald Trump on Friday ignored his attorney general 's public request to stop tweeting about the Justice Department, saying he had the legal right to ask the agency to intervene in a criminal case, but he's so far "chosen not to." “The President has never asked me to do anything in a criminal case.” A.G. Barr This doesn’t mean that I do not have, as President, the legal right to do so, I do, but I have so far chosen not to!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2020 Trump's Friday morning tweet came just hours after Attorney General William Barr said in a striking interview with ABC News that the president's tweets were making it "impossible'' to do his job, especially... 👓 View full article

