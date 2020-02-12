Trump Ignores AG Barr's Request to Stop Tweeting About DOJ
Friday, 14 February 2020 () President Donald Trump on Friday ignored his attorney general's public request to stop tweeting about the Justice Department, saying he had the legal right to ask the agency to intervene in a criminal case, but he's so far "chosen not to." “The President has never asked me to do anything in a criminal case.” A.G. Barr This doesn’t mean that I do not have, as President, the legal right to do so, I do, but I have so far chosen not to!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2020 Trump's Friday morning tweet came just hours after Attorney General William Barr said in a striking interview with ABC News that the president's tweets were making it "impossible'' to do his job, especially...
US Attorney General William Barr called out President Donald Trump on Thursday. Barr's criticism followed the president’s attacks on the prosecutors, judge and jury in the trial of longtime adviser Roger Stone. Barr said in an ABC interview that Trump should stop tweeting about Justice Department...
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he has "the legal right" to interfere in criminal cases, capping a tumultuous week that raised questions about whether he is eroding the independence of the..