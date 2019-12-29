Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Haaland scores again as Dortmund beats Frankfurt to go 2nd

Haaland scores again as Dortmund beats Frankfurt to go 2nd

Seattle Times Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Erling Haaland scored his ninth goal in six games for Borussia Dortmund as they swept past Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0 in the Bundesliga on Friday. Achraf Hakimi ran the game from right back for Dortmund, cuing up Lukasz Piszczek to score the opening goal. Jadon Sancho made it 2-0 with a solo […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Dortmund beat PSG 2-1 with sensational Haaland double [Video]Dortmund beat PSG 2-1 with sensational Haaland double

Erling Haaland scores twice in eight minutes to send Borussia Dortmund to a 2-1 win over Paris St Germain in their Champions League Round of 16 first leg.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:26Published

Teenage star Haaland signs for Dortmund [Video]Teenage star Haaland signs for Dortmund

SHOWS: UNKNOWN LOCATION (RECENT) (BVB - MUST COURTESY BVB) (MUTE) 1. VARIOUS OF BVB PROMOTIONAL VIDEO ANNOUNCING THAT ERLING HAALAND IS JOINING BORUSSIA DORTMUND 2. (SOUNDBITE) (English) ERLING

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Werder Bremen 0-2 Borussia Dortmund: Erling Haaland scores again

Erling Braut Haaland scores his 12th goal in eight games as Borussia Dortmund beat Werder Bremen to remain in touch in the Bundesliga title race.
BBC Sport Also reported by •Daily StarBBC News

Haaland scores winner to lift Dortmund to 2nd in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Erling Haaland has scored yet again to help Borussia Dortmund move second in the Bundesliga with a 2-0 win at Werder Bremen. The 19-year-old...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.