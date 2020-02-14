Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Fans told to remove rainbow flags on Israel Folau’s debut

Fans told to remove rainbow flags on Israel Folau’s debut

Seattle Times Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
As Israel Folau made a try-scoring debut for his new club Catalan Dragons on Saturday, a man watching from the stands was told to remove a rainbow flag unfurled in support of the LGBT movement. Folau has been widely condemned for posting homophobic comments on social media. It led to Folau — a former try-scoring […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Dragons not expecting protests at Folau debut

Dragons not expecting protests at Folau debut 01:14

 Bryan Swanson says Catalans Dragons are not expecting any 'specific protests' when Israel Folau makes his debut for the club.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Folau scores on Dragons debut, coach impressed with his defence [Video]Folau scores on Dragons debut, coach impressed with his defence

Catalans Dragons coach Steve McNamara impressed with Folau's defensive performance on his debut

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:59Published

Castleford fan asked not to wave rainbow flag [Video]Castleford fan asked not to wave rainbow flag

A Castleford Tigers supporter claims she was told not to wave a rainbow flag by security during Israel Folau's Super League debut for Catalans Dragons.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Super League investigating claim fans told to remove rainbow flags during Folau debut

The Super League investigates after two fans say they were told to remove rainbow flags during Israel Folau's Catalans Dragons debut.
BBC Sport

Catalans to investigate after rainbow flags removed at Folau's debut

Catalans said banning flags was not club policy after two supporters were asked to remove rainbow flags during Israel Folau's Super League debut.
The Age

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Wellcome_Home

Wellcome-home (Super League investigating claim fans told to remove rainbow flags during Folau debut) has been published on The G… https://t.co/94FwocwGVE 2 hours ago

SamHamilton14

Sam Hamilton Super League investigating claim fans told to remove rainbow flags during Folau debut https://t.co/uzDON81JrH 3 hours ago

LucaHamilton1

Luca Hamilton Super League investigating claim fans told to remove rainbow flags during Folau debut https://t.co/bhwPFjsNTx 3 hours ago

CallumNewman3

Callum Newman Super League investigating claim fans told to remove rainbow flags during Folau debut https://t.co/qDalSTIO3J 3 hours ago

Wellcome_Home

Wellcome-home (Super League investigating claim fans told to remove rainbow flags during Folau debut) has been published on Good… https://t.co/2XLMGkdYLM 3 hours ago

rugbynews2020

rugbynews2020 Super League investigating claim fans told to remove rainbow flags during Folau debut - Rugby Union News… https://t.co/5ay8kdmm1r 3 hours ago

BeFloridaProud

Florida Proud Fans told to remove rainbow flags on Israel Folau’s debut https://t.co/Qbemv9wvET #FLProud 3 hours ago

standardsport

Standard Sport "I was told it was against health and safety. Secondly because it is against club policy." 🤔 Fans told to remove p… https://t.co/VmSbwJrhSq 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.