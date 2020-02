On Kashmir, Jaishankar tells US Senator India will ‘settle it’

Saturday, 15 February 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

In the wake of concerns by US leaders over the “human rights situation” in Jammu and Kashmir , India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Saturday said “do not worry”, adding that India would “settle it”. Four influential US Senators had written to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on February 12 seeking an assessment of the human rights situation in J&K. The four signatories were Chris Van Hollen , Todd Young, Richard J Durbin and Lindsey O Graham . Referring to Kashmir, Graham told Jaishankar he hoped two democracies — in reference to India and Pakistan — “end it differently”. “In India, you are moving forward, you got your...