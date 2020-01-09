Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Bundesliga > Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund cruise past Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0 to go second

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund cruise past Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0 to go second

WorldNews Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund cruise past Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0 to go secondBERLIN - Borussia Dortmund scored three second-half goals as they crushed Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0 in the Bundesliga on Friday to take over second place. Dortmund spectacularly bounced back from two consecutive defeats in the German Cup and league last week, filling up on...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Meet the future of Norwegian football: Erling Haaland [Video]Meet the future of Norwegian football: Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland just signed with Borussia Dortmund and we can't wait to watch him shine. And who knows, he might just become one of the best strikers in the world.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Borussia Dortmund cruise past Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0 to go second in Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund scored three second-half goals as they crushed Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0 in the Bundesliga on Friday to take over second place.
Zee News

Haaland scores again as Dortmund beats Frankfurt to go 2nd

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Erling Haaland scored his ninth goal in six games for Borussia Dortmund as they swept past Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0 in the Bundesliga...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IndiaTodayFLASH

IndiaTodayFLASH RT @ITGDsports: Borussia Dortmund scored three second-half goals as they crushed Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0 in their #Bundesliga clash https… 20 hours ago

ITGDsports

India Today Sports Borussia Dortmund scored three second-half goals as they crushed Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0 in their #Bundesliga clash… https://t.co/AsXKo1lNKQ 20 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.