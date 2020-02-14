Global  

All-Star MVP Award named in honor of Kobe Bryant

Reuters Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
The National Basketball Association All-Star Game MVP Award has been permanently named for the late Kobe Bryant, league Commissioner Adam Silver said on Saturday.
NBA Renames All-Star Game MVP Award In Honor Of Kobe Bryant

NBA Renames All-Star Game MVP Award In Honor Of Kobe Bryant 00:59

 The NBA-All Star Game MVP Award has been permanently renamed for late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver announces the All-Star Game MVP award permanently named for Kobe

Vanessa Bryant Renames Mamba Sports Foundation to Honor Daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant, wife of the late Kobe Bryant, recently announced the renaming of his charity. Previously known as the Mamba..

The NBA continued to honor Kobe Bryant, naming All-Star MVP trophy the Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP Award, commissioner Adam Silver announced Saturday.
NBA players and sports stars honor Kobe Bryant heading into All-Star Weekend

The NBA will honor Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, and seven other victims of a Jan. 26 helicopter crash throughout All-Star Weekend.
