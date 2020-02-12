Global  

Kate Middleton confesses it was 'terrifying' to introduce her kids to the world right after ...

Sunday, 16 February 2020
Kate Middleton is opening up about her experience as a new mother. In a major revelation, the Duchess of Cambridge also admitted that introducing her three kids to the world has been nothing short of 'terrifying'. Speaking on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, Kate was quizzed by host Giovanna Fletcher what it was like to stand in...
Credit: Buzz60
Now We Know How Kate Middleton Takes Her Tea

Now We Know How Kate Middleton Takes Her Tea 00:59

 Royals love tea time, and now we know how Kate Middleton prefers her cuppa. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.

Kate Middleton First-Ever Podcast Interview [Video]Kate Middleton First-Ever Podcast Interview

Kensington Palace; Chris Jackson/Getty Images Kate Middleton gave her first-ever podcast interview, speaking with "Happy Mum, Happy Baby" host Giovanna Fletcher. In an episode that aired Saturday, the..

Credit: Wochit News

Kate Middleton Appears to Make Friends with a Snake [Video]Kate Middleton Appears to Make Friends with a Snake

Kate Middleton is continuing her tour to discuss her new early childhood study by making an unannounced visit to Northern Ireland! Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares more about her visit and encounter with a..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:04Published


Kate Middleton Gets Wrapped Up By Snake & Is Completely Unbothered By It!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) has hit the farm! The 38-year-old royal made a surprise visit to Northern Ireland on Wednesday (February...
Just Jared

pinkvilla

