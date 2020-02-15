Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Evander Kane > Sharks' Evander Kane rips NHL for suspension: 'Ridiculous' and 'completely flawed'

Sharks' Evander Kane rips NHL for suspension: 'Ridiculous' and 'completely flawed'

USATODAY.com Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Sharks forward Evander Kane called his three-game suspension for elbowing "ridiculous," writing on Twitter the system is "completely flawed."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sharks' Kane rips NHL after getting 3-game ban

Evander Kane called out the NHL's Department of Player Safety for their "major lack of consistency" after he was suspended three games for elbowing.
ESPN

You Might Like


Tweets about this

birdowltweets

BirdOwl Sharks' Evander Kane rips NHL for suspension: 'Ridiculous' and 'completely flawed' https://t.co/IZiNL7dHZc via… https://t.co/B2Vl9GfkfG 35 minutes ago

MarcuswevansSr

Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 Sharks' Evander Kane rips NHL for suspension: 'Ridiculous' and 'completely flawed': Sharks forward Evander Kane cal… https://t.co/hrXm3d4kmA 35 minutes ago

NHLonSP

NHL on Scoreboard Page Sharks' Evander Kane rips NHL for suspension: 'Ridiculous' and 'completely flawed' https://t.co/M9c2CFVGFR https://t.co/4BMiZcU38b 53 minutes ago

RefYouSuck

REF YOU SUCK! Sharks' Evander Kane rips NHL after getting 3-game suspension #dops #nhlsharks https://t.co/gnC1DPxicn 1 hour ago

KnitaRowsa

Rosie Auckland RT @cs192: Don't understand this constant reference to $5000 being maximum fine under the collective bargaining agreement, when Kane's been… 5 hours ago

cs192

Chewie Vetinari Don't understand this constant reference to $5000 being maximum fine under the collective bargaining agreement, whe… https://t.co/3qsr07S6Qw 5 hours ago

eq_nhl

NHL SAISON 2018-2019 Sharks' Evander Kane rips NHL after getting 3-game suspension - ESPN Buy Ticket https://t.co/3zZSsyCqhi https://t.co/BhCdObyUQf 8 hours ago

mwphnh

howard henick RT @wyshynski: Evander Kane calls for an independent 3rd party to run NHL Player Safety after suspension. https://t.co/EZeByoTiwm 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.