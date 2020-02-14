Global  

Arsenal beats Newcastle 4-0, ends Premier League winless run

Seattle Times Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette scored in the second half to give Arsenal a 4-0 victory over Newcastle on Sunday and end a run of four straight draws in the Premier League. The Gunners overcame a lifeless first half to record their first league win since New Year’s […]
News video: Premier League round-up: Liverpool go 25 points clear at the top

Premier League round-up: Liverpool go 25 points clear at the top 01:00

 Liverpool went 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League after grinding out a result against Norwich, while Arsenal thrashed Newcastle 4-0 as the Gunners hope to snatch a European place.

