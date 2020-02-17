Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > British MP who leads parliamentary group on Kashmir denied entry to India

British MP who leads parliamentary group on Kashmir denied entry to India

Hindu Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Shortly after the changes to Kashmir’s status were passed, Abrahams wrote a letter to India’s High Commissioner to the U.K., saying the action “betrays the trust of the people” of Kashmir
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Milind Deora admonished by Congress over praise for AAP, says think about own role|OneIndia News [Video]Milind Deora admonished by Congress over praise for AAP, says think about own role|OneIndia News

BHUJ, GUJARAT: COLLEGE PRINCIPAL SUSPENDED AFTER GIRLS MADE TO STRIP, 2 MORE INDIANS ONBOARD QUARANTINED JAPAN SHIP TEST CORONAVIRUS POSITIVE, MILIND DEORA ADMONISHED BY CONG OVER PRAISE FOR AAP,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:38Published

British MP denied entry into India for views on J&K and other stories| OneIndia News [Video]British MP denied entry into India for views on J&K and other stories| OneIndia News

British MP with critical views denied entry into India; 3 videos tell 3 versions of Jamia violence story; Maha govt to carry parallel investigations into the Bhima Koregaon case; SC orders Army to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

British MP who leads Kashmir group denied entry to India

Indian officials denied a British lawmaker entry on Monday after she landed at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, according to an accompanying...
IndiaTimes

India refuses entry to British lawmaker critical of Kashmir policy

A British lawmaker, who chairs an all-party group on Kashmir, has been denied entry to India after she criticized the government's decision to strip the disputed...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.